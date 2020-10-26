Leisure Capital Management Buys Shares of 5,077 McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.38. 82,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.39.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

