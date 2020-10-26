Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. Lennar makes up approximately 2.2% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Lennar were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2,710.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after buying an additional 1,728,053 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 103,874.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,677,000 after buying an additional 1,194,552 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $16,585,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $14,853,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $15,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,964 shares of company stock worth $15,898,918. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,165. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.42%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

