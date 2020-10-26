Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.38

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.38 and last traded at $130.38, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.76.

About Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

