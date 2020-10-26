LifeSteps Financial Inc. Purchases 82 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,617,026,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,552,963,000 after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,494.32.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,204.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,177.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,848.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

