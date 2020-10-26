Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 319.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $37.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 2.21. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

