Loews (L) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter.

Shares of L opened at $36.23 on Monday. Loews has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

