Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

Lonking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LONKF)

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

