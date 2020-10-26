Lumentum (LITE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Lumentum to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Lumentum has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.40-1.55 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.40-1.55 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lumentum to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $84.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.24. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $54.53 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.42.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,604,549.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,525 shares in the company, valued at $15,920,817. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $659,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,216.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,866,739 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

