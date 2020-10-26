MAI Capital Management Boosts Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $18,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. AXA increased its stake in Paypal by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,259,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,589,000 after buying an additional 251,852 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Paypal by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,387,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,805,000 after purchasing an additional 631,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Paypal by 722.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Paypal by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $5.82 on Monday, hitting $197.22. 7,712,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,728,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $215.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.23 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.15.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.