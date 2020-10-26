Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manchester United’s earnings. Manchester United reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manchester United will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manchester United.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Manchester United had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 629.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MANU opened at $14.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.96 million, a PE ratio of -204.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manchester United (MANU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.