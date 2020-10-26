Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,159 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,423 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,228 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 364.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,031,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

MPC stock opened at $29.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

