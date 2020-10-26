MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.39% of MAXIMUS worth $16,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 23.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 98,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,145,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MAXIMUS news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $427,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $884,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,122 shares of company stock worth $5,394,762. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMS opened at $67.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.47. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.93.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAXIMUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

