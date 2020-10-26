Mayville Engineering (MEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $62.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.37 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MEC opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.75 million, a PE ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 0.22. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mayville Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

In other news, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

