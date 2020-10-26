MediBloc [QRC20] Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12,842.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.04 or 0.02998211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.01 or 0.01985707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00431915 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.66 or 0.01009618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00042203 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00462106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

