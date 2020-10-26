Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Mediwound reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 85.28% and a negative net margin of 48.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 million.

MDWD has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediwound in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mediwound in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mediwound from a “c-” rating to an “e+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Mediwound stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.05. Mediwound has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mediwound by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Mediwound by 45.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 170,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mediwound in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Mediwound by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

