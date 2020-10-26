Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.62-3.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.50 million.Medpace also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.62-3.83 EPS.

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $116.64. 299,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.64. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medpace will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.25.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 47,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.99, for a total value of $5,840,672.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,457,565.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 738,819 shares of company stock valued at $92,334,132. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

