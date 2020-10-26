MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.74.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 159.15%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.24 million. Research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 46.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 25.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 40.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 551.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 1,135,316 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

