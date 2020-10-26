Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,091 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 563,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $477,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 66,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Accenture by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 72,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 59,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $10.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.23. 2,150,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,067. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.84. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $690,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,651.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $7,039,426. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

