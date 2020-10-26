Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,505 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,319,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,889,461. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

