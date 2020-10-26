Metal (MTL) Market Cap Reaches $20.06 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, Metal has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00002333 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $20.06 million and $3.05 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00033660 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.21 or 0.04326686 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00278518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00030172 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.