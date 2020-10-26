MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.72 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGP opened at $27.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

