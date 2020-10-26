Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,820 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 26.8% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,721,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $361,982,000 after acquiring an additional 62,311 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,539,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Microsoft stock opened at $216.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,635.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.21 and its 200 day moving average is $198.25. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

