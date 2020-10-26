Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s Largest Position

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.9% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $142,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.