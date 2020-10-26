Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Congress Park Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,485 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.23 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,635.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

