Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,276 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $216.23 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.