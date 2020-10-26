Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,241 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $216.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,635.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

