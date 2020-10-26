MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.34

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 1871758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.