Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) Now Covered by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mission Produce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.74. 3,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,667. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $15.03.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard purchased 17,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $204,036.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Browne acquired 3,500 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $42,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 42,003 shares of company stock worth $513,306.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.