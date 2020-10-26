Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

MOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,422,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 990,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 205,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.73 million, a P/E ratio of -19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

