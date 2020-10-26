Monolith One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,659.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last week, Monolith has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $10.26 million and $11,659.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Monolith's official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

