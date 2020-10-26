Mooncoin (MOON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 29.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00432933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,173,854,140 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

