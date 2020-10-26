Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) is Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Morningstar accounts for 11.3% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. owned 0.35% of Morningstar worth $24,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Morningstar by 23,700.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 21.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 64.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 100.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 190.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.17, for a total transaction of $1,867,105.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,916,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,672,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,100,833.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,092,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,633,679.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,941 shares of company stock valued at $34,497,010. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.87. 682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $188.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.05. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

