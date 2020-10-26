National Bank Financial Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.25 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

