National CineMedia (NCMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect National CineMedia to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.26. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 74,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $216,261.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.