National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. National Oilwell Varco’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

National Oilwell Varco stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.93. 4,969,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861,101. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. National Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

NOV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

