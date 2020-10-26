Naviaddress Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $47,869.65 and $5,769.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

