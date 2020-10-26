NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.50

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

NCCGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

NCC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

