NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Rating Increased to Outperformer at CIBC

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC to an “outperformer” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $14.50 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.50. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 64.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.96.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.39. 9,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.79. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -829.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $85,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 280,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $10,281,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,570,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,006 shares of company stock valued at $20,157,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,050,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,825,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,417 shares during the period. Kopp Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,331,000 after buying an additional 2,401,227 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,651,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.