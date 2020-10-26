NETGEAR (NTGR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ: NTGR) in the last few weeks:

10/23/2020 – NETGEAR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2020 – NETGEAR had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – NETGEAR was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

10/22/2020 – NETGEAR had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – NETGEAR was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/21/2020 – NETGEAR was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

10/15/2020 – NETGEAR was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/3/2020 – NETGEAR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/29/2020 – NETGEAR was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NTGR traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 380,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,060. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 1.12. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $37.40.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Durr sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $53,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at $337,329.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 18,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $610,004.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,421.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,142. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

