Neuronetics (STIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. On average, analysts expect Neuronetics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $5.61 on Monday. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $105.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Neuronetics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

