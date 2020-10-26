Neutrino USD Trading Down 0% This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00007701 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $46.90 million and $2.12 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 47,244,846 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

