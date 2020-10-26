Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,340 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 299.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 106,795 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $4,736,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $62.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $76.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Macquarie downgraded Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Union Gaming Research boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,951.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $3,121,172.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,717.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,221 shares of company stock worth $5,973,002. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

