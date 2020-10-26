Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,771 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $842,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Thomas P. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HIW shares. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

NYSE HIW opened at $33.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

