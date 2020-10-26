Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 24,591 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,591 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Campus Communities worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,711,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,258,000 after acquiring an additional 114,673 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $178,753,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,923,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,260,000 after acquiring an additional 111,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,402,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

ACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

