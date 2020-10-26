Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,325 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Foot Locker worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 313,697 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,598 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,440,000. Finally, Towle & Co. grew its position in Foot Locker by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 648,350 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 141,620 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

NYSE FL opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

