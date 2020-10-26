Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Signature Bank by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Signature Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY opened at $84.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.87.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.