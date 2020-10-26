Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 133.84 and a quick ratio of 133.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 560.80%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th.

EQC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.