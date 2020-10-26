Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $84.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.44.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

