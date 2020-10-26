Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 198.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 197,078 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 75.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

CPB opened at $48.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.48. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

