Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 588,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 266,977 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $935,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 36.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $492,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

